Killorn scores twice, Lightning come back to beat Sabres 6-4

NOTES: The Lightning swept the four-game season series with the Sabres for the second time in four seasons. … Killorn played in his 553rd NHL game, passing Brad Richards for sixth-most in Lightning history. … Sabres F Dalton Smith made his NHL debut after being called up from the minors and signing a one-year contract on Monday. … Buffalo scratched F Evan Rodrigues to make room for Dalton in the lineup. Prior to Tuesday’s game, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that Rodrigues has requested a trade. … Sabres D Marco Scandella returned after missing two games due to an illness. … Johnson’s 16 assists against the Sabres are the most he has against any NHL team. … The Lightning played their fifth of eight straight against Eastern Conference and fourth of six in a row against Atlantic Division foes.