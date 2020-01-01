Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Stetson

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stetson's Rob Perry has averaged 15 points and 5.1 rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while KJ Johnson has put up 15.3 points.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 44.3 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 28 over his last five games. He's also converted 68.1 percent of his free throws this season.