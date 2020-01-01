Nearly 30 alcohol-related arrests made in Columbus over New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 30 people in Columbus were arrested over the New Year’s holiday, most of whom had a little too much to drink and decided to get behind the wheel.
There were 28 total alcohol-related arrests made in Columbus on New Year’s Eve and the morning hours of New Year’s Day. 22 of those who were arrested are charged with driving under the influence (DUI). Five arrests were made for drivers having an open container of alcohol in their car while they were driving. One person was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
- 22-year-old Kevin White, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated
- 25-year-old Barbara McInnis, charged with having an open container of alcohol
- 24-year-old Sybearia Paige, charged with having an open container of alcohol
- 44-year-old Gregory Rumph, charged with having an open container of alcohol
- 32-year-old Michael Taylor, charged with having an open container of alcohol
- 37-year-old Elizabeth Wilson, charged with having an open container of alcohol
The 22 people arrested and charged with DUI include:
- 17-year-old male
- 27-year-old Johnathan Ashmore
- 57-year-old Carlton Baker
- 25-year-old Amanda Bryant
- 28-year-old Jevante Crawford
- 30-year-old Julio Delatorre
- 37-year-old Lindsay Durham
- 35-year-old Evelyn Galdamez-Cuevas
- 44-year-old Vincent Glenn
- 25-year-old Elizabeth Godinez
- 28-year-old Jacob Hill
- 30-year-old Lykiria Iyamu
- 34-year-old Aaron Leavell
- 28-year-old Richard Luna
- 42-year-old Miguel Murphy-Perez
- 23-year-old Tiffany Oneal
- 30-year-old Peniel Reid
- 43-year-old Tiffany Reynolds
- 39-year-old Katie Swain
- 36-year-old Quinton Turner
- 18-year-old Jewel Underwood
- 50-year-old Steven Van Haywood
Many of those arrested have since been released from the Muscogee County Jail, but some remain in the jail.
