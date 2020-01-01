New Year, New Forecast!

Expect some showers around at times Thursday (especially along and north of I-85) with more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms on tap all day Friday. A few showers may linger into Saturday along with some cloud cover, but a cold front coming through this weekend will put us on the cool side again. The next few mornings won’t be nearly as cold as today, but we’ll fall back into the 30s again on Sunday and Monday thanks to the cold front passage. More sunshine around for the latter half of the weekend, which will stick around for Monday. Looks like we could have another rainmaker headed our way next Tuesday followed by another cooldown, but we’ll keep you posted as we fine-tune the forecast in the days ahead. Happy New Year, and may you have a happy and healthy decade ahead!