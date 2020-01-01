New Year’s Eve drinking raises safety concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Year’s Eve festivities are in full swing, and alcohol is at the forefront of many celebrations.
With alcohol comes decisions and often times, consequences.
A local bartender, Mario Castilleja, expects many more people than normal to come out for New Year’s Eve drinks. He hopes customers choose to be responsible.
“Stick to moderation. For me, that’s always been key,” Castilleja said.
Making safe choices at the bar is just as important as making safe choices on the way home. Arranging for someone to pick you up or having a designated driver could save your life.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 10,500 people died in alcohol-related crashes in the United States last year.
“If you’re pulled over by a state trooper during the holidays, or anytime, and you are under the influence to the point where you are too impaired to operate that vehicle, you will be placed under arrest and have to deal with the consequences that come after that,” said Benjamin Carswell of the Alabama Law Enforcement.
Pat Daniel, the owner of Uptown Wine and Spirits, encourages people to purchase their alcohol to bring home in order to avoid unsafe conditions.
“Everyone can enjoy their beverages and not worry about having to be a designated driver,” Daniel said. “In addition, it’s a lot less expensive to buy drinks at a liquor store than it is at a restaurant or a bar. So, you can save some money and enjoy your party in your environment without worrying about how you’re getting home.”
For those who decide to go out, the general manager of Maltitude has a warning for you.
“The biggest thing is do not drive tonight. It is the busiest time of year and there are a lot of crazy people out. Call an Uber, taxi, call your mother, call your dad, whoever. Just be safe tonight guys,” said Daniel Kunze.
If you notice a drunk driver, call your local law enforcement agency.
