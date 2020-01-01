Reports of missing Columbus woman found in Fla. false

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Almost two years after a Columbus woman went missing, rumors about her being spotted in Florida began to surface. Those rumors are, unfortunately, false.
Erin Collier was last seen in March 2018. Collier’s family has confirmed that allegations about her being located in Tampa are not true.
One family member says detectives believe it is a case of stolen identity.
If you recognize Collier and know where she is, you are urged to call 911.
