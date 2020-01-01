Two teenagers arrested for New Year’s Day murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the first murder of 2020 in Columbus.
17-year-old Dequarius Richardson has been arrested and is currently being booked into the Muscogee County Jail. In the state of Georgia, the 17-year-old is considered an adult.
Columbus police also say a 16-year-old is in custody in a youth detention center in Macon. This suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.
Both Richardson and the juvenile are being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
