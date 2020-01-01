Two teenagers arrested for New Year’s Day murder in Columbus

Dequarius Richardson, charged with murder (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | January 1, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 5:24 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the first murder of 2020 in Columbus.

17-year-old Dequarius Richardson has been arrested and is currently being booked into the Muscogee County Jail. In the state of Georgia, the 17-year-old is considered an adult.

Columbus police also say a 16-year-old is in custody in a youth detention center in Macon. This suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.

26-year-old Javante Jackson was shot and killed at Elizabeth Canty Apartment Homes in Columbus just hours into the new year.

Both Richardson and the juvenile are being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

