Welcome, Zy’miracle! St. Francis Hospital’s first baby of the new year helps ring in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus is ringing in the new year with the miracle of new life!
Baby Zy’miracle is the first bundle of joy born at the hospital in 2020.
Zy’miracle was born to her parents Jamond and D’miracle on Jan. 1 at 12:10 p.m. She was born weighing six pounds and one ounce and measuring 18 and three-quarters inches.
“New blessings, new beginnings, happy 2020. God is good,” said Zy’miracle’s mom, D’miracle.
“It is our honor and privilege to care for our newest addition to the Columbus community,” said Alicia Newton MSN; Director of Women’s Services at St Francis Hospital. “Our St Francis Hospital obstetrical team is dedicated to ensuring that every mother and baby entrusted in our care have a safe and positive birth experience.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.