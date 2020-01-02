Bo Nix ready for future after record-setting freshman season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Bo Nix’s freshman season for the Auburn Tigers is in the books. There were some highs and lows along the way, but if you ask his teammates, the sky is the limit.
“Mark my words, in two to three years, Bo Nix is going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country,” said Auburn offensive lineman Marquell Herrell.
Nix closed out the season with a 176 yard, 1 touchdown performance in the Outback Bowl against Minnesota. He holds Auburn freshman season records in passing yardage, completions, and touchdown passes.
“Bo, he’s going to win a championship for us before he gets out of here. Went up against the toughest schedule in football as a true freshman. He learned. He’s going to be a great quarterback for us," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "More than that, I think he’s going to be a great leader for us. Those are my expectations. I’m glad he’s our quarterback. He’ll have a very good career.”
The SEC Freshman Offensive Player of the Year is already focusing on improvements during the offseason.
“For myself, just getting bigger, stronger and faster like everybody else. Just continue to have an offseason development stage," Nix said. "I got here early last year, but we had a lot of different quarterbacks. Just really being able to work with the receivers, with the other guys and just zoning in on what we need to do to get better.”
Good news for Bo, his top receivers are coming back.
“It’s really exciting. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to working out with them and throwing to them and seeing how much better we can get next year,” stated Nix.
Nix finished the season with 16 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. He added seven rushing touchdowns.
