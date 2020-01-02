Columbus’ first baby of the new year born at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is welcoming its first baby born in the new decade!
Khloe Nevaeh Roberson was born at 10:57 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
She is twenty inches long and weighs seven pounds and five ounces.
Her mother, Antonique Roberson, says she came to the hospital on New Year’s Eve and had to have a C-section because the baby’s heart rate was dropping.
Baby Khloe has a fully decorated Minnie Mouse room to return home to after her three-day stay at the hospital.
