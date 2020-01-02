Davidson, Brown made impact with Auburn Tigers

Their college football careers at a end, it’s time to look toward the NFL Draft

Auburn defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephen Gunter | January 2, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 3:32 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn careers of Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown are now complete. The dynamic duo combined for eight tackles in the Outback Bowl against Minnesota, but they carry away far more memories from their time with the Tigers.

“Those guys right there, I’ve been through it all with them. The long summers. The fall camps. The long practices during fall camp. The workouts. We just really grind. We all have a common joy,” said Brown, a defensive lineman.

Davidson capped off his career starting all 51 games he appeared in, finishing with 175 tackles and 17 sacks. With some players choosing to sit out their bowl games around the country, there was never any doubt for Davidson.

“It is very important. It is all about the brotherhood. No matter what, I’m about Auburn. Coach E always tells us every day no man is bigger than Auburn. I feel like I wasn’t bigger than Auburn to quit on my team. I gave it all I had,” Davis, also a defensive lineman, explained.

Next up, preparing for the NFL Draft. Brown says he’ll go right to work.

“I, feel like I put a solid season together. I want to be able to put on a good show at the combine. Just give it my best effort at pro day, Brown said. Work as hard as I can these next few months and try to transform my body and see if I can make some more money.

Brown is projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Davidson could improve his draft stock later this month at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

