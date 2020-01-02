Fmr. Dougherty Co. detention officer among 32 charged in federal drug trafficking case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Dougherty County detention officer will soon appear in court on a federal drug charge.
Dallas Sutton is one of 32 people charged in connection to a drug trafficking case.
Back in November, a federal grand jury in Albany indicted Sutton and 31 others for conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Among the drugs named in the indictment are meth, heroin and cocaine.
In October 2019, Sutton had been working as a detention officer with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested in November, a few days after the indictment came down.
Sutton was put on administrative leave without pay after the FBI informed the sheriff’s office of a federal investigation involving Sutton, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).
DCSO said Sutton then resigned on Nov. 21, a couple of days after he was arrested.
A pre-trial status conference for the case is set for Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. in Albany federal court.
U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner is presiding.
WALB is working to learn the specifics about the crimes prosecutors believe the defendants committed.
