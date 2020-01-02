Former Ga. lawmaker, Columbus native Rep. Tom Buck passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Longtime Columbus native and civic leader Rep. Tom Buck has passed away at the age of 81.
Rep. Buck served nearly four decades in the Georgia House of Representatives, which is one of the longest tenures of any lawmaker in the state’s history.
The Democratic representative was first elected to the state house in 1966 and was elected to 19 consecutive terms, ending when he decided to step down after 38 years in 2004.
During his time in office, Rep. Buck served as the chairman of the Retirement Committee, the University System Committee, the Ways and Means Committee, and the Appropriations Committee.
After his retirement from the General Assembly, Buck became a lobbyist for the Columbus city government.
