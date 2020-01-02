Fort Benning conducting heavy weapons training throughout January

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - If you hear loud booms coming from Fort Benning, it’s not anything to be concerned about. The military base will be conducting heavy weapons training throughout the month of January.
Starting Monday, Jan. 6, soldiers will be training with several weapons including the Abrams tank main gun as well as 50-caliber, 25-millimeter and other small arms.
The training will be happening at multiple ranges on post, so the noise could be widespread across the Chattahoochee Valley.
The firing times are as follows:
Jan. 6-9: 9:00 a.m. to midnight
Jan. 8-10: 9:00 a.m. to midnight
Jan. 13-17: 9:00 a.m. to midnight
Jan. 28-31: midnight to 6:00 p.m., 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on different ranges
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.