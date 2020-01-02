The Liberty Theatre hosting fundraiser concert to aid historic preservation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Since 1924, The Liberty Theatre has been a cultural icon in Columbus, and now they are hosting a fundraiser to make sure that it can be sustained for future generations.
#ThisPlaceMatters is a fundraiser initiative by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Dr. Shea Anderson, the Executive Director of The Liberty Theatre, says that they are participating in #ThisPlaceMatters to help raise awareness by telling the organization’s story and keeping it present in the community.
The fundraiser will feature a concert headlined by Peggy Jenkins and also featuring Tony Parkman, Chris & Mandy Kelly, Big Saxy, and Kathy Roberts.
General admission tickets are $50 per person, which includes the concert and dinner. VIP tickets cost $75, but also give the ticket-holder access to a meet-and-greet with Peggy Jenkins and other VIP perks.
#ThisPlaceMatters is being held at The Liberty Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
