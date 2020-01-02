‘Operation New Year’s Resolution’ in Chambers Co. sees five arrested in underage alcohol sting

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to those who are underage.
The sting, dubbed ‘Operation New Year’s Resolution’ kicked off on Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m.
Deputies traveled with a sheriff’s office employee who is under the age of 21 to nine different stores attempting to purchase alcohol.
The underage employee of the sheriff’s office successfully purchased alcohol at five of the nine stores, which led to the arrest of five people.
- 39-year-old Din Mohammad of Lanett, arrested at Big Cat Fuels in the 3000 block of S. Phillip Rd. in Lanett
- 27-year-old Shirmiracle Y. Mackey of Lanett, arrested at Marathon in the 2300 block of S. Broad Ave. in Lanett
- 31-year-old Roderick D. Swanson of Cusseta, arrested at Circle K in the 500 block of Fob James Dr. in Valley
- 65-year-old Guy L. Thompson of Roanoke, arrested at Welch Super Service in the 32000 block of Blk Hwy. 431 N in Roanoke
- 61-year-old Chaudhry N. Mehmood of Lafayette, arrested at Sunoco in the 13000 block of VMP in Lafayette
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says that no mugshots are available at this time.
