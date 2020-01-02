Phenix City, Russell County NAACP hosts annual Emancipation Celebration

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City-Russell County chapter of the NAACP hosted its annual Emancipation Celebration.
The event took place on New Year’s Day at the historic Nichols Chapel African Methodist Church in Phenix City.
The theme for the event was “Freedom Ain’t Free.”
Organizers say this event is important to keep people informed about the past, present and future.
“This is our 157th annual celebration here at the historic Nichols Chapel AME Church and it’s a way to always keep the people informed and educated – and always looking to where we came from to where we are now- and to where we still have to go," said Rev. Alfonzo Seldon, President of the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP.
The keynote speaker at the event was radio show producer and host Dr. Robert O. White II.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.