Remembering the good memories in the Chattahoochee Valley from 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While 2019 is in the past, the positive memories will last a lifetime. Facebook users sent News Leader 9 responses to illustrate some of the community’s best 2019 highlights.
Residents say Uptown Columbus is booming with new hotels like the Marriott under construction. The Mercer University School of Medicine is adding a new campus, which will hold its first class in August 2021.
Ken Willis of Columbus said, "I love the town, I love the city. I’ve lived here since 2004 when I was stationed at Fort Benning.”
In Smiths Station, students filled the town with uplifting signs relaying messages like ‘you matter’ and ‘you are worth it.’
In Phenix City, the Housing Authority announced the new construction of Whitewater Village, which was the first major redevelopment of the authority’s historic public housing in more than 65 years.
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular in Columbus continued their tradition of bringing holiday spirit to the people of the Chattahoochee with hundreds of thousands of lights set to music.
Various cities held clothing drives, like the Keep Columbus Warm initiative created by a 17-year-old. Feeding the Valley and local church food drives kept our community fed through the holidays and beyond.
The most popular highlight was the community reaction to the deadly March tornadoes.
“We always rally around each other in times of need," Willis said. "The tornadoes that hit last year...the way that everyone came together and thought of the others instead of themselves is just amazing on how people in humanity down here just care for each other.”
As we move on to 2020, let us not forget the moments that brightened our past year. We can only hope 2020 will have a bright future ahead.
