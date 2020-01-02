State leaders respond to death of former Georgia Representative Tom Buck

Chairman Buck was a very committed legislator and leader who looked after the needs of the Columbus area and the state of Georgia. When I was elected in 1976, he had already risen to be chairman of our local delegation in the Georgia State House of Representatives. Tom was a friend and trusted colleague. Our city and state are undoubtedly better because of his service. My wife Vivian and I send condolences to his family in this very difficult time.

Rep. Sanford Bishop