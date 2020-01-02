State leaders respond to death of former Georgia Representative Tom Buck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former state representative and Columbus native died Wednesday night. Tom Buck represented the city for nearly 40 years before his retirement.
State leaders said Tom Buck always put Columbus first. They said he had power, but never let it get to his head. His kind heart, passion, and expertise will be missed here in his hometown.
The man the signs on 13th St. and Wynnton Rd. are named for died at 81-years-old. Tom Buck III spent almost four decades representing Columbus in the Georgia House.
“He always put Columbus first," Carolyn Hugley, Georgia House Representative of District 136 said.
“Tom Buck is really really above the freight so to speak,” added Georgia Senator Ed Harbison of District 15.
Elected in 1966, Buck served as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He also served on the Georgia House Higher Education Committee and several others.
“I think the community needs to understand the significant contributions that he made,” Calvin Smyre, Georgia House Representative of District 135 said.
The Riverwalk, the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, the Columbus Civic, and Columbus Convention and Trade Center all have roots tied to Tom Buck.
“If there was something that was needed for Columbus," Hugley said, "he was going to make sure that Columbus had it.”
Now, these leaders are left to follow in Buck’s footprints and look back fondly on all of their memories.
“I’ll really miss seeing him at the post office, every morning, every other morning down there. He would tell me, ‘Ed, I miss you guys, I love you brother,’” Harbison said.
“He was such a gentleman," Hugley recalled.
“My last interaction with him we saw each other months ago," Smyre said. "I’m only remiss that I didn’t follow up on that because you never know when it’s the last time you may see somebody.”
U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop is sending his regards as well:
A service is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Columbus.
