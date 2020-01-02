Stormy End To The Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a sunny start to 2020, clouds will be on the increase overnight as our next storm system cranks up over the lower Mississippi River valley. Clouds will keep temps much warmer tonight, with lows only falling into the 40s.
Thursday looks gloomy with lots of clouds, but rain chances will stay generally north of highway 80, with areas south staying dry. It will be much warmer, with highs approaching 70.
Friday will be quite wet with numerous showers & storms, especially in the afternoon hours as low pressure passes to our northwest into the Tennessee Valley. It should be a good soaking rain, with widespread totals of 1-3" around the Valley. Otherwise, it'll be very warm with highs in the 70s.
A few wrap-around showers will linger into Saturday morning, with us drying out in the afternoon, though some cloud cover with hang around most of the day. Sunday looks great with lots of sunshine. Temps will be much colder this weekend, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s!
