Two fires blaze structures on the same road in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two fires along the same street in Phenix City have neighbors concerned.
A fire at a shed behind a home along South Railroad St. and 10th Ave. at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Firefighters arrived in time to put out the fire before it could spread to nearby homes. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.
Just up the street, another fire along 10th Ave. last night was destroyed this empty house.
Neighbors say the home had been vacant since the owner died several months.
There is no word on the cause of either fire.
