Stormy Friday Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will increase overnight, with showers & storms overspreading the area by Friday afternoon. A few storms could become strong Friday afternoon, with strong gusty winds being the primary concern. Storm threat will subside Friday night, but showers will continue into Saturday morning. Flooding rains will stay to our west, but widespread totals of 1-3″ can be expected before its all said and done.
Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Sunday and Monday look cool & dry with lots of sunshine, with highs in the 50s & 60s. Nights will be cold with lows in the 30s.
Next rain chance comes on Tuesday as a weak cold front pushes across the region!
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.