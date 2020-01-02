Voters in Muscogee County facing a big decision year in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we begin another year, voters will have the chance to make some decisions in several different elections this year. The much talked about 2020 presidential election is this November and election officials say voter turnout is usually higher the year there is a big national election.
Muscogee County voters also have some local issues to decide on this year including a possible in increase in sales tax. Last year, the Muscogee County School Board voted in favor of an educational special purpose local option sales tax, or ESPLOST. This will be up for vote on May 19th during the state primary and local nonpartisan elections.
If the ESPLOST is approved by voters, it would pay for $185 million worth of projects including a new elementary school by merging together two current elementary schools.
The city government’s special purpose local option sales tax, SPLOST, will be on the general election ballot on November 3. The SPLOST would pay for projects such as repaving roads, upgrading parks and recreation equipment and the future of the government center.
If both the ESPLOST and SPLOST are approved by voters, the current sales tax of 8% in Muscogee County would increase to 9%.
Several city council seats and school board posts are up for election this year as well as other elected officials including the sheriff, marshal, district attorney and tax commissioner.
Muscogee County voter Janice Wilson urges her fellow citizens to vote. She says in order to have a change, voters need to be the change that they’re seeking.
“If we do our part, if each one of us does our part, then that change will come about, but we can’t sit back looking for something different and yet do nothing," Wilson explained.
The Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Office has been holding workshops to go over how to use the new voting machines.The next workshop is Saturday, January 11th at noon at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 203 R-C Allen Drive.
The voter registration deadline for the March 24th Presidential primary is February 24. The voter registration deadline for the November 3 general presidential election is October 5. Click here for a full list of voter registration deadlines and election dates.
