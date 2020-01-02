COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry start to the new year, wet weather returns for Thursday and should stick around through Saturday morning before we see any ample sunshine again. Waking up to a thick blanket of cloud cover across the Valley this morning too, and temperatures nowhere near as cold as yesterday morning.
Even milder air surges in this evening as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs today will rise into the upper 60s, and we should manage to hit 70 on Friday. Off-and-on scattered rain possible today before rain becomes more widespread tomorrow. Even a few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with an isolated strong to severe storm south of Highway 80.
As the rainmaker shifts northward away from the Valley on Saturday, we could still see a few wraparound showers on the backside of the system during the morning hours before gradually clearing out that evening and ushering in a drier and much colder start to Sunday. The cold front moving through this weekend will put temperatures back in more seasonable territory going into next week with highs at or below 60 and 30s for Sunday and Monday mornings. A chance of showers possible again next Tuesday, but we’ll keep you posted!
