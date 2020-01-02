Wet Weather Returns

As the rainmaker shifts northward away from the Valley on Saturday, we could still see a few wraparound showers on the backside of the system during the morning hours before gradually clearing out that evening and ushering in a drier and much colder start to Sunday. The cold front moving through this weekend will put temperatures back in more seasonable territory going into next week with highs at or below 60 and 30s for Sunday and Monday mornings. A chance of showers possible again next Tuesday, but we’ll keep you posted!