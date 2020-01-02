What you should know about the 2020 Census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been 10 years since the United States Census Bureau conducted its last census count.
This questionnaire asks about the number of people living in the U.S. and it determines how federal aid is distributed, how district lines are drawn for congressional representation and helps communities plan for the future.
Dr. Curtis Crocker Jr. is a pastor at Metropolitan Church and an ambassador for the Census. He said the goal is to get everyone counted.
“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable in participating in the census. This is something that will be confidential, uh we have to understand this is a part of the educational process and we have to understand everyone needs to be counted," said Crocker.
He also said people should not be worried about what they will be asked during the census.
“There aren’t going to be any hard questions that they will need to be fearful of. Once again, this information will be confidential. No one needs to be worried about whether or not they’re going to be deported in any kind of thing like that. No, it is about just making sure that everyone gets counted," said Crocker.
The census will ask for one phone number per household, whether or not you own your home, and how many people live there. It will not ask about a person’s citizenship, but it will ask for race, age, names and their origin.
A census count has been taken every 10 years since 1870, and this one will be historic because it will be the first one to be largely filled out online.
There are three ways you can fill out the questionnaire: over the phone, online and by mail.
If you have not responded in one of those three ways, a census taker will visit your home so you can complete it.
