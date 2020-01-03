Car rolls over into creek following single-car accident on Hwy. 80

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash in Phenix City has led to one car rolling over into a creek.
The accident is said to have occurred on U.S. Hwy. 80 between Clegg’s Fireworks and East Alabama Motor Speedway where a bridge is currently under construction.
One person was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The Ladonia Fire Department and the Phenix City Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:00 p.m.
