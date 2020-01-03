Columbus Fire investigating house fire on Lawyers Ln. and 8th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire officials are currently investigating a house fire on Lawyers Lane and 8th St.
The fire started just before 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a residence on Lawyers Lane.
It is unclear at this time if the home was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.