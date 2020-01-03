Columbus mayor: 2020 Census could have a big impact on our community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s 2020 Census Campaign, ‘Every. One. Counts.’ is officially underway. Governor Brian Kemp announced the campaign’s launch Thursday.
The state’s Complete Count Committee is leading the campaign efforts. The committee is made up of 60 leaders, including Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, who serve on this task force to make sure every Georgia resident is counted in this year’s Census.
“Any federal appropriations that come to our community will come based on the population that we count during the Census. Representation, levels and areas and districts are determined by the Census," Mayor Henderson said.
Mayor Henderson says the Census has a critical impact locally.
“Somebody looking to move a business or a restaurant into an area, they’re going to look at the census data to try and make sure that they’re making a sound business decision so, it’s important. Be counted," Mayor Henderson explained.
The census also influences community planning efforts across the country.
Alabama’s 2020 Census Committee is called Alabama Counts. It is made up of public and statewide organizations working together to make sure each Alabamian is counted in the 2020 Census.
National Census Day is April 1, 2020.
