Insomnia Cookies opens location near Auburn University campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If you ever need to satisfy your late-night cookie fix, Insomnia Cookies can set you up.
The new Insomnia Cookies location on N. College St. in Auburn is opening today, Jan. 3.
This marks the third bakery in the state of Alabama, with other locations in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, and the first in Auburn.
The Auburn location will make cookie deliveries to the surrounding neighborhoods until 3:00 a.m. every night.
A grand opening celebration is being held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the N. College St. location with chances to free products and merchandise.
“We are thrilled to now be serving the community of Auburn and Auburn University,” said Tom Carusona, Cheif Marketing Officer at Insomnia Cookies. “North College St. is the perfect location for any daytime or late-night cravings fix.”
Insomnia Cookies offers nine traditional cookies, three deluxe cookies, cookie cakes, milk brownies and ice cream.
