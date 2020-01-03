Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES-HOUSING
Parents of adult children with disabilities fill housing gap
PHOENIX (AP) — For parents of kids with disabilities, the inevitable question of where to place the children when their caretakers are no longer around can be scary and overwhelming. But some are literally breaking new ground in finding an answer. Parents in Arizona, Wisconsin, Maryland and other states have launched housing developments for adults with disabilities in recent years. The director of the Autism Housing Network says online resources and social media are connecting parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the U.S., and inspiring them to look beyond the status quo.
GRAND CANYON-MISSING MAN
Man missing at Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive. Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter. O’Connor was undergoing a medical evaluation. Authorities say O'Connor is in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries from being missing during wintry conditions. Rangers found O’Connor on the New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim. Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.
IMMIGRATION-REMAIN IN MEXICO
US starts sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says it has started sending asylum-seekers back to Nogales, Mexico, to await court hearings. The hearings will be scheduled roughly 350 miles away in Juarez, Mexico. Authorities are expanding a program known as Remain in Mexico that requires tens of thousands of asylum seekers to await their immigration court hearings in Mexico. Until this week, U.S. authorities were driving some asylum seekers from Nogales, Arizona, to El Paso, Texas, so they could be sent to Juarez. Now, asylum-seekers will have to find their own way through dangerous Mexican border roads. About 30 asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico, on Thursday.
FREEWAY CONSTRUCTION-PHOENIX
2 ramps on Loop 101 in north Phoenix will be closed
PHOENIX (AP) — Two ramps on the Loop 101 freeway in north Phoenix will be closed Sunday as part of a freeway widening project. The westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Seventh Avenue are scheduled to be closed at 9 p.m. Sunday. They are expected to remain closed for about three months.
AP-US-U-HAUL-NOT-HIRING-SMOKERS
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states
PHOENIX (AP) — U-Haul International has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products. The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that the well-known truck and trailer rental company approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates. Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won't be affected. Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a more healthy corporate culture. Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.
WRONGFUL ARREST-FLAGSTAFF
Wrongfully arrested Flagstaff man offers to settle for $350K
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff man who was wrongfully arrested on suspicion of selling LSD has offered to settle with the city for $350,000. Tremayne Nez spent more than 30 hours in jail after being arrested in June as part of a multi-agency drug operation. He says he has suffered anxiety, embarrassment, loss of wages and damage to his reputation. The Flagstaff Police Department says it was a case of mistaken identity and apologized to him. But Nez, who is Navajo, says even mistakes should have consequences. His attorney filed a claim with the city in early December.
TEMPE POLICE SHOOTING-OFFICER’S RETIREMENT
Board grants retirement for ex-officer who fatally shot teen
PHOENIX (AP) — A retirement board granted early accidental disability retirement to a former Tempe police officer who fatally shot a teenager who was holding a replica gun and fleeing from a vehicle burglary. The Arizona Republic reports that the decision means Officer Joseph Jaen can receive a pension. Jaen resigned in May. An accidental disability is one that occurred while the employee was on the clock and permanently prevents the employee from doing his or her job. Jaen worked as a Tempe police officer for 14 years and previously served three years with the Bullhead City Police Department.
BC-AZ—TRAIN FATALITY-FLAGSTAFF
Man fatally struck by train in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man has died after being struck a train in Flagstaff. Police say the man, whose identity hasn’t yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene late Wednesday night. Officers initially received a report saying two people had been struck by a train. But when officers arrived at the scene, no other person was found. Police are working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway to review video taken in the area.