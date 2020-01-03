Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

T25-FLORIDA ST-SYRACUSE
Syracuse upsets No. 8 Florida State 90-89 in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Emily Engstler converted an inbound lob at the overtime buzzer and Syracuse upset No. 8 Florida State on Thursday night. Kiah Gillespie had given the previously unbeaten Seminoles a one-point lead with a basket after pivoting through two defenders with six-tenths of a second left. Syracuse had one last chance and Teisha Hyman tossed a perfect pass to Engstler as she darted toward the basket, and she tossed in the winning shot.
AP-US-TRUMP-EVANGELICALS
As 2020 dawns, Trump looks to boost evangelical support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In his first campaign move of the 2020 election year, President Donald Trump on Friday will launch a coalition of evangelicals as he aims to shore up and expand support from an influential piece of his political base. The president will host the kickoff meeting of “Evangelicals for Trump” at a mega-church in Miami just days after he was the subject a scathing editorial in the Christianity Today magazine that called for his removal from office. But Trump enjoyed broad support of evangelicals in 2016 and his campaign believes that his record in office, including the installation of two Supreme Court justices, will lead to even more votes from religious conservatives this year.
TESLA CRASHES
3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla's Autopilot
DETROIT (AP) — Three crashes involving Teslas last month that killed three people have increased scrutiny of the company’s Autopilot driving system. This comes just months before Tesla CEO Elon Musk has planned to put fully self-driving cars on the streets. Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. But experts and safety advocates say a string of crashes raises serious questions about whether drivers have become too reliant on Tesla's technology and whether the company does enough to ensure that drivers keep paying attention.
NICK GORDON DEATH
Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston's late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died. The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon's hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death. Gordon's ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.
MAYOR CHARGED
Ex-mayor in Florida town guilty in scheme with predecessor
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — The former acting mayor of a Florida city was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a scheme with his jailed predecessor. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 65-year-old Terrence Rowe was sentenced to two years' probation and 50 hours of community service. Rowe is the former acting mayor of Port Richey. He pleaded guilty in December two charges involving a scheme with another former Port Richey mayor to intimidate a police officer investigating that case. Former mayor Dale Massad is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a police SWAT team serving a warrant at his home.
SHOT CARS-HIGHWAYS
Sheriff: 15 cars shot at along Florida highways; no injuries
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say 15 cars were shot at while driving along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that damage appears to been caused by a BB or pellet gun. No injuries were reported. The sheriff's office says the vehicles hit in the Wednesday shootings were near Deltona, DeLand and Daytona Beach. It says witness accounts of the suspect vehicle vary. An investigation is ongoing.
HAZING-FLORIDA STATE
Appeals court restores felony charges in FSU hazing death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors can proceed with felony hazing charges against three former Florida State University students in the case of a pledge who died after drinking an entire bottle of bourbon. Thursday's ruling by the First District Court of Appeal comes more than a year after a lower court dropped the felony charges and said prosecutors could instead go forward with misdemeanor charges. The three men are charged in connection with the November 2017 death of Andrew Coffey, a pledge at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Coffey was found unresponsive an autopsy showed he had a blood alcohol level of .447,
AP-US-ODD-STOLEN-HOUSE-FLORIDA
Man gets prison for stealing home deed without signing loan
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to prison for trying to steal a new home by snatching and filing a signed deed without signing loan documents. The Ledger reports that 45-year-old Stanley Livingston was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence last month in Polk County court. Witnesses testified that Livingston had contracted to buy a new house in a Haines City subdivision. During a May 2018 meeting, he had asked to delay signing the mortgage documents. Livingston grabbed the signed deed and fled. The deed was filed and recorded two days later. A jury convicted him in September of grand theft and filing a false document against real property.
FOUR OVERDOSES
Florida woman denied bail after 4 fatal overdoses at home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman facing drug charges has been denied release on bail because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in recent years. Court records show a federal magistrate this week ordered 35-year-old Marie Panebianco of Coral Springs jailed until trial. She's facing drug distribution charges after allegedly selling heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover informant. The four overdose deaths at Panebianco's apartment happened over the past three years. The undercover drug sting was set up after the last death in July. Panebianco's attorney did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment.
ROGUE ROAD SIGN
Happy New Year! Your Corvette has been speared by a signpost
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A flying highway sign gave a driver an unwelcome New Year's Eve gift when it impaled the rear window of his Corvette during a highway mishap that left multiple vehicles damaged in south Florida. WSVN-TV reported the large highway merge sign speared the rear window of his car Tuesday afternoon on the northbound lanes of I-95, about 20 miles from Miami. Investigators think the sign flew into the air when it was struck by another vehicle. Up to five vehicles were involved in crashes while apparently trying to avoid the sign before it struck the Corvette, but no serious injuries were reported.