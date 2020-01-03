Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SUBWAY SHOOTING-GEORGIA
Man dies after shooting outside Atlanta subway station
ATLANTA (AP) — A suspect has been detained after a deadly shooting Thursday in downtown Atlanta near the city's subway train station. Atlanta Police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown says the shooting happened just outside the Five Points MARTA station. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the incident left a man dead after a bullet struck him in the face. Neither the suspect's nor victim's names have been released. Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.
AP-US-SENATE-GEORGIA
Georgia's new GOP senator plans 'no' vote on removing Trump
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Republican businesswoman who will soon be sworn is as Georgia's newest senator says she plans to vote against removing President Donald Trump from office. Kelly Loeffler told reporters Thursday during a stop in Savannah that she believes the Democrat-controlled House used unfair proceedings to bring articles of impeachment against Trump. Loeffler said she sees Trump's impeachment as a partisan-driven ordeal that needs to end. Gov. Brian Kemp chose Loeffler last month to replace Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who left office at the end of 2019 because of health problems. Loeffler will be sworn in when the Senate convenes Monday.
FORMER LAWMAKER DIES
Former longtime state lawmaker from Columbus dies
ATLANTA (AP) — A longtime Democratic lawmaker who represented Columbus in the Georgia state House for nearly four decades has died. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that former state Rep. Tom Buck died early Thursday in hospice care. He was 81. Buck was first elected to the state House in 1966 and served 19 two-year terms. He served as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, the state House’s chief tax writing committee, and played a part in funding large projects that contributed to the growth of Columbus. Buck was remembered as a “good friend” and “great legislator” by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
SHRIMP SEASON-GEORGIA
Shrimp season to close in Georgia waters Jan. 15
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia waters are closing to shrimp fishing Jan. 15, but whelk season opens the next day. The News reports the annual shrimp fishery closure is to allow shrimp to reproduce in large enough amounts and grow to large enough size to hopefully provide for a good shrimp harvest in the coming year. Meanwhile, the state's whelk season is to open at 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 and run through 8:15 p.m. on March 31. Regulatory requirements for whelk trawls include the use of minimum 4-inch stretch mesh trawl gear and a certified turtle excluder device. Fishermen also need a state commercial fishing license with a whelk endorsement.
NICK GORDON DEATH
Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston's late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died. The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon's hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death. Gordon's ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.
JUDGE-FATAL CRASH
Georgia judge dies from injuries sustained in hit and run
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a county magistrate judge has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver nearly two weeks ago. A statement from Gwinnett County police says that Senior Magistrate Judge Emily Powell died Tuesday from injuries she received in the Dec. 20 crash. Powell was crossing the street at an intersection in Buford the evening she was hit. An accident report says the driver initially left the scene without contacting police. The investigation is ongoing and the driver hasn't been charged. The police statement says Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County magistrates and served the court for more than 20 years.
CARDIAC ARREST-CAR CRASH
Man suffers cardiac arrest while driving, crashes into home
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man suffering from cardiac arrest drove through his neighbors home and later died. South Fulton Battalion Chief Markus Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that firefighters arrived at the home and realized a car plowed through the lower half. Jones says the driver of the car was in cardiac arrest. The man was hospitalized and later died. His name wasn't immediately released. Investigators say the man was backing out of his driveway across the street when he went into cardiac arrest. He continued to back up and drove through the neighbor's home. No one inside the home was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
AP-U-HAUL-NOT-HIRING-SMOKERS
Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won't hire some nicotine users
NEW YORK (AP) — U-Haul has a New Year's resolution: Cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won't hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so. It says that it wants to make its work environment “healthier." The new policy will start Feb. 1, and won't apply to those hired before then. The Phoenix-based company has more than 30,000 employees.