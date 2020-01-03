Mayors across the Chattahoochee Valley detail goals for 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people make New Year’s Resolutions or goals each January. Right now, local leaders are setting their goals for the community in 2020.
Whether you are in Columbus, Smiths Station or Eufaula, there are plenty of projects coming your way in 2020.
In Eufaula, Mayor Jack Tibbs Jr said there are several projects working toward fruition in the new year.
A new hospital is being planned, renovating the old inn downtown, and turning the old burned down movie theater into an outdoor destination venue are all in the works.
“We already have a real thriving downtown," Tibbs said, "but that’ll just set it on fire.”
Tibbs said the Bass Masters Elite and Major League Fishing are also coming back to Eufaula in 2020, bringing tourism and possibly new businesses into town.
“We had a great 2019," Tibbs said, "and I look for 2020 just the same or better.”
Moving North to Lee County, Mayor Bubba Copeland said Smiths Station is one of the fasting growing cities in Alabama.
“When you hear the words Smiths Station,” Copeland said, "it’s just kind of a wholesome feeling, and that’s not because of me, that’s because of everybody working together to keep a good, clean, safe city.”
Mayor Copeland said the new Love’s truck stop, which is expected to open soon, should bring in nearly 50 jobs and almost a quarter of a million dollars each year.
“Not to mention businesses that will come because of the Love’s that will be around there," Copeland added.
Copeland also wants to take over the roads from the county and rename them. He said improving quality of life is the main goal for 2020.
Lastly, as Mayor Skip Henderson says, let’s talk Columbus.
The fate of the government center and judicial building will be decided in 2020. Also, moving dirt and constructing different hotels in Uptown Columbus continues in the new year.
“We’re going to be working on things like violent crime," Henderson said, "like health, like housing. Try to make sure that although all this awesome development is taking place, that we’re taking care of the people in this community as well.”
These are just some of the goals across our cities in the Chattahoochee Valley, of course there are many more.
