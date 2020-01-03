New details, charges emerge in New Year’s Day homicide as suspect appear in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus say a murder on New Year’s Day in Columbus was planned out, initially as a robbery over seven grams of marijuana.
17-year-old Dequarius Richardson made his initial court appearance after being charged with the murder of 26-year-old Javante Jackson. An unidentified 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with Jackson’s murder.
Jackson was found shot and killed at Elizabeth Canty Apartments in Columbus just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Police revealed in that Recorder’s Court hearing that Jackson suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen outside of an apartment where his girlfriend and friends live. He was found 30 yards away from the building with the pockets of his blue jeans turned inside out.
Richardson, reportedly nicknamed “Big Man," asked Jackson to hang out and rap and exchange marijuana prior to the shooting. Police say Richardson established a plan to rob Jackson and carried out the act with the 16-year-old suspect.
While Richardson shook his head and talked to himself throughout the hearing, police said Jackson was shot with a 20 gauge shotgun and was reportedly given an unloaded handgun during their interaction.
A charge of armed robbery was added to each defendant’s previous charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The case was bound over to Superior Court. No bond was set.
