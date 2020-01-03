Piedmont Columbus Regional implementing visitation restrictions due to flu season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High flu activity in the Columbus area is leading to Piedmont Columbus Regional implementing visitation restrictions.
Starting Monday, Jan. 6, visitors under the age of 12 and those who are ill will be prohibited from entering several Piedmont Columbus Regional campuses, including the Midtown and Northside Campuses and the John B. Amos Cancer Treatment Center.
“We understand the importance of visitation, and we usually encourage it. However, it may be more practical to call, e-mail, facetime or send flowers to your loved one while they are in the hospital during this time. Our goal in putting these restrictions in place is to slow the spread of the flu and protect our patients who are vulnerable,” said Susan Harp, Infection Preventionist at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Children who are scheduled for diagnostic testing should wear a medical mask while in the building. Those accompanying them should escort the child to a service desk for a sticker badge.
Flu stations with medical masks, Kleenex, and hand sanitizer have been placed at all primary patient entrances.
PCR is also sharing tips from the CDC on preventing the spread of the flu, including:
- Get a flu shot. It may take 2 weeks for the flu vaccine to begin working, but the season may linger on and getting a vaccination now will help protect you later.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Alcohol-based hand rubs are also effective.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
- If you are sick with flu-like symptoms, the CDC recommends that you stay home until you go 24 hours without a fever. It is okay to leave home to get medical care. Keep away from others as much as possible to keep from making others sick.
Visitation restrictions will last until further notice, but are expected to last until the end of March.
