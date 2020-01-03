A Soggy and Stormy Friday in Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to a warm, muggy, cloudy, and wet Friday across the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to a low pressure system lifting into the Southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. The thunderstorm threat will persist through the middle of the afternoon before we transition to mainly widespread rain into the evening and overnight hours. Any storms that develop this morning and into the afternoon could produce some strong wind gusts and torrential downpours, our main concerns for any low-end severe risk.
The severe threat ends tonight though, but we can still expect some lingering showers wrapping around the backside of the system Saturday morning as it moves away from the Valley and up toward the Mid-Atlantic. But peeks of sunshine should return Saturday afternoon as the cold front associated with the low pressure system moves through, helping temperatures drop into the 50s through the day tomorrow. Expect 30s back by Sunday and Monday mornings in addition to the possibility of a little patchy frost. Rain chances return briefly on Tuesday followed by another cooldown by the middle of next week. The end of next week looks to feature more unsettled weather, but we’ll keep fine-tuning that in the days ahead.
