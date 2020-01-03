A Soggy and Stormy Friday in Store

The severe threat ends tonight though, but we can still expect some lingering showers wrapping around the backside of the system Saturday morning as it moves away from the Valley and up toward the Mid-Atlantic. But peeks of sunshine should return Saturday afternoon as the cold front associated with the low pressure system moves through, helping temperatures drop into the 50s through the day tomorrow. Expect 30s back by Sunday and Monday mornings in addition to the possibility of a little patchy frost. Rain chances return briefly on Tuesday followed by another cooldown by the middle of next week. The end of next week looks to feature more unsettled weather, but we’ll keep fine-tuning that in the days ahead.