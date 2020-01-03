Sun Returns This Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered rain will continue for the rest of tonight, with clouds and a few showers lingering into Saturday morning. Cold front arrives mid-morning, bringing with it sunshine, cooler temps in the 50s, and breezy conditions for the afternoon!
Sunday starts off cold with a light freeze possible in spots, but sunny skies will bring those highs back into the upper 50's in the afternoon! Pleasant weather continues into Monday with lots of sun, a few high clouds, and highs back in the 60s.
A few showers are possible on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps across the region.
