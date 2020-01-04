8 Auburn to begin SEC play on the road vs. Mississippi State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - #8 Auburn opens SEC play Saturday afternoon at Mississippi State. The Tigers, who are only one of two undefeated teams remaining in the country, are 2-15 in their last 17 trips to Starkville.
“It’s been a tough place to play. We’ve played well there, but lost to good teams. When you go down there, you’re going to play good teams. This is the best offensive rebounding team in the country. They’ve got three of the top five offensive rebounders in our league. This is the second biggest team in the country,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.
The Tigers are 24-1 (.960) since Feb. 27 last season. That record is the best in the country, ahead of Liberty (20-2, .909), Virginia (21-3, .875) and Wichita State (21-3, .875).
“We want to make history. With our victory over Lipscomb on Sunday, we locked down that our record in the non-conference of 46-5 since the 2016-17 season is the best in the league. That’s something to hold your hat on. To me, it means something. We’ve won 24 of our last 25 games. That’s historic. We want to try to build on it if we possibly can,” Pearl added.
#8 Auburn and Mississippi State tipoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on The SEC Network.
