Columbus citizens can train like police in Citizens Law Enforcement Academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus local law enforcement agencies are offering a Citizens Law Enforcement Academy.
Students will get hands-on experience with topics like criminal investigations, jail operations, and the use of firearms.
The free academy lasts 16 weeks and kicks off on Jan. 23.
Classes are on Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, but be sure to apply soon because only 25 students will be chosen.
“We hope this will give us a bond between the community and the police agencies and law enforcement in Muscogee County. It brings people in and lets them see what we really do. It gives them an inside look of the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Marshal’s Office, and here recently, we’ve had Columbus State Police in to give a presentation also," said Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchik.
There will be a graduation ceremony at the end of the academy where students will receive a shirt, class photograph, and a certificate of completion.
