CSU professor writing on new season of Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus State University professor is one of the newest writers on the new season of the Netflix series “Dear White People.”
Netflix describes “Dear White People” as “students of color [navigating] the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as ‘post-racial’ as it thinks.”
In addition to being an assistant professor of creative writing at CSU, Natalia Temesgen has been writing stage plays for the last ten years. Her plays have been shown in New York, New Jersey, and Columbus. This is Temesgen’s first time writing for television.
She says she landed this opportunity after sending her script of a different series she recently wrote to a friend.
“It was very fast, totally out of the blue, because, like I said, I wasn’t looking for a writing job necessarily. I thought I would send my script out around and maybe get an agent or a manager or something like that. But within a month to be staffed on ‘Dear White People’ was just, I guess, God’s will because it’s crazy,” said Temesgen.
There are about nine other writers in the writer’s room who she is working alongside to develop the storyline and episodes for season four of "Dear White People” on Netflix.
