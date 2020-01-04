Finally Drying Out!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, and a spotty shower or two. Skies will clear this afternoon as a cold front pushes across the area. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s this evening, and it will feel even chillier with blustery wind gusts as high as 25MPH.
Sunday starts off cold with a light freeze possible in spots, but sunny skies will bring those highs back into the upper 50's! Pleasant weather continues into Monday with lots of sun, a few high clouds, and highs back in the 60s.
A few showers are possible on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps across the region.
