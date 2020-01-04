Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP-EVANGELICALS
Trump portrays himself as defender of faith for evangelicals
MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump highlighted his record on religious liberty as he addressed a group of evangelical supporters in Miami. Trump spoke Friday to more than 5,000 Christians at a megachurch just days after he was the subject of a scathing editorial in Christianity Today magazine that called for his removal from office. But thousands of the faithful lifted their hands and prayed over Trump as he began speaking and portrayed himself as a defender of faith. Some of Trump's address resembled his standard campaign speech. But he also cited his support for Israel, installation of federal judges, prison reform and a push to put prayer in public school.
Christmas miracle for Florida dog whose heart stopped
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was hoping for a Christmas miracle when his dog was attacked by another animal, and a team of veterinarians provided it. The heart of Gerald Ford's 1-year-old French bulldog Neo stopped beating following the attack on Christmas Eve. A team of veterinarians at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine was able to revive Neo. Research suggests that animals whose hearts have given out live full, healthy lives only 5% percent of the time. The team of veterinarians who worked on Neo said he will be among them, although he did need a leg to be amputated.
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say they have arrested Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby on a battery charge after an argument with a music promoter over a payment for a performance. After his arrest, officials say they discovered the rapper was wanted on an arrest warrant on a battery charge in Texas. Jail officials in Miami say he's appeared before a judge on Friday, but will remain in custody until further notice. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk and he's best known for his single, “Suge." He was cited for resisting an officer and marijuana possession in North Carolina last week.
8 abandoned Lhasa Apsos get new chance thanks to volunteers
COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Volunteers came to the aid of eight Lhasa Apsos abandoned at a Florida animal shelter. The dogs had matted fur, were smelly and some were malnourished when they were left at a Brevard County animal shelter in Cocoa on New Year's Eve. A spokeswoman for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says they were in poor condition when they arrived at a clinic for treatment. Thanks to veterinarians and groomers, the dogs have a fresh start. They'll be in foster homes for a while before they'll be put up for adoption.
Police: Teenage Florida driver crashes stolen car into house
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old stole a car from a family friend and crashed it into a house in St. Petersburg. Police say neither the driver nor the teenage passenger suffered life threatening injuries in the Friday morning crash. No one was at the home when the crash occurred. The house had some exterior damage. The teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. St. Petersburg police say an investigation into the crash is continuing.
Don Shula at 90: His wife says he has a 'beautiful life'
MIAMI (AP) — Don Shula has been about longevity for a long time. He entered the NFL as a player in 1951 and retired in 1995 after coaching the Miami Dolphins for 26 years. He won more games than any coach in league history. And now he’s turning 90. Shula's birthday is Saturday, and his wife says the celebration will be low-key. The family birthday party was last week. And in December, former Dolphins players threw a surprise party for Shula. The coach is mostly confined to a wheelchair, but his wife says he's doing well and has a "beautiful life."
Man sentenced to death for killing doctor wife in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to death for the 2015 killing of his wife, who was a well-known doctor in southwest Florida. The News-Press reports a Lee County judge, following a jury's unanimous recommendation, sentenced 51-year-old Mark Sievers on Friday. He was convicted last month of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Dr. Teresa Sievers was found dead at her Bonita Springs home from an apparent hammer attack in June 2015. Prosecutors say Mark Sievers recruited 51-year-old Curtis Wayne Wright Jr. and and 29-year-old Jimmy Ray Rodgers to kill his wife.
Man claiming to be a sheriff accused of impersonating a cop
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A New York man who called himself “The Sheriff" is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer to get rid of a lien that had been placed against his new home. Sarasota Sheriff's Office investigators say 51-year-old Todd Gieger of Montville, New York, faces two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer following his New Year's Day arrest. The agency says that in November, Gieger drove to the neighborhood where a subcontractor who placed a lien on his home for non-payment and asked neighbors about him. Gieger was released from jail on Thursday.
Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war'
WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Donald Trump says he had a top Iranian military commander killed “to stop a war," the Pentagon is bracing for Iranian retaliation. Trump says Gen. Qassem Soleimani had a “sick passion” for killing people, and says after a U.S. drone strike hit his vehicle in Baghdad early Friday, “his reign of terror is over.” The U.S. is sending nearly 3,000 more combat troops to Kuwait as reinforcements, and paratroopers based in Italy are on alert for possible deployment to protect the American Embassy in Beirut.
Police: Ex-school president went on $82,000 shopping spree
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the former president of a private medical career college in Florida used the school's debit card to make purchases totaling more than $82,000. She was arrested New Year's Eve on charges including grand theft, money laundering and fraud. Investigators say Brenda Lee Green used the card to fly to California and New York, bought an Apple watch, laptops and multiple gift cards. A bookkeeper at Health Care Institute in West Palm Beach raised a red flag after noticing that receipts weren't attached to the card statements. Green was released on bond. A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.