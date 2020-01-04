MCSD conducting preparation exercise to reunify students with parents in emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is conducting a safety exercise on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The exercise is designed to reunify students with their parents in case of an emergency situation.
During the exercise, students would be transported to an unknown ‘safe site’ away from the school. If an incident were to occur at the school, this would be the same place where students could reunite with their parents.
There will be a large public safety presence; however, the MCSD wants to ensure the public that this is a practice.
One year of preparation, training, and strategy went into developing the reunification exercise, otherwise known as controlled release.
2019 brought over 400 mass-shootings nationwide. More than 10 of them were executed at schools or colleges.
The MCSD is partnering with local law enforcement and public safety agencies to conduct this planned safety exercise. Fort Benning Emergency Services, Columbus Emergency Management, Columbus Fire and EMS, and the Muscogee County Marshals and Sheriff’s office are just a few of the groups to aid in this process.
The MCSD is asking for patience and support while they evaluate their safety procedures when responding to emergencies.
