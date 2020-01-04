Tallapoosa Co. woman killed in single-vehicle accident

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tallapoosa County woman has died following a single-vehicle accident in neighboring Coosa County.
47-year-old Charlotte Smith Tuggle of Alexander City was killed in a crash on Coosa County 63 near Coosa County 26 at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Tuggle was driving a 2013 GMC Yukon when it left the road and struck a tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Tuggle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
ALEA State Troopers are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.