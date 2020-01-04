Tallassee Fire Department chief to retire

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Fire Department will reportedly be under new direction soon.
Friendship Fire Department Chief Stephen Cooper says TFD Chief Travis Jones has decided to retire. Cooper made the announcement in a Facebook post on the Friendship Fire Department’s Facebook page Friday.
“For the last 26.5 years the citizens of Tallassee and Residents of Friendship have had a familiar face on an awful lot of calls. My close friend Chief Travis Jones has answered more calls than probably any firefighter in that span,” said Cooper in the post.
Cooper said he had recently spoken to Jones about how much longer he would serve as chief to which Jones said to Cooper as long as he felt the department was headed in the right direction.
“Well, after a lengthy conversation [Friday], he informed me that he needed to put his family in front of the Fire Department,” said Cooper in the post.
WSFA was able to reach out to Jones who was able to confirm that he is retiring, effective Jan. 17.
