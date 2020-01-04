Three Columbus girls reported missing from the same residence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus girls have all been reported missing after having last been seen at the same residence.
14-year-old Destinee Washington, 13-year-old Princella Burley, and 12-year-old Janyiah Walton were last seen at their residence in the 20th block of Engineer Dr. on Jan. 2.
Washington is 5′8″ tall and approximately 120 pounds.
Burley is 5′5″ tall and approximately 115 pounds. She may have her hair in burgundy braids.
Walton is 5′5″ tall and approximately 110 pounds.
Police say that Burley and Walton could be together, but not comment on if Washington may be with them.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
