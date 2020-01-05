Dylan: Warm & stormy pattern heading into mid-January

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cold start, a typical January day ahead with bright sunshine warming us back into the upper 50s. Monday will start off in the 30s with frost possible in spots, but temps will climb into the 60s with lots of sun, though there will be a few high clouds in the afternoon.
A weak cold front will sweep across the area on Tuesday, bringing a spotty shower or two in the morning. Highs will drop back into the 50s for Wednesday.
An unseasonably strong area of high pressure will build off the East coast later this week, meanwhile, a trough will dig into the western United States. This will put the Southeast under a very warm & stormy pattern heading into the middle of January. Highs will soar into the 70s by Friday, and stay there next weekend, and beyond. Meanwhile, rain & storms will be in the forecast each day, as disturbances move across the region.
