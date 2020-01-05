From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes

(AP) – The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards.
Streaming services will play a starring role. Five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes. And Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award.
Netflix comes into Sunday’s ceremony with a commanding 34 nods for its film and television offerings.
Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there’s a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.
The 77th Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on NBC.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.