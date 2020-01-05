Keep Columbus Beautiful collecting shoes to reduce waste in landfills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is collecting gently worn shoes to give out to the community.
The organization held a shoe drive at the Columbus Public Library. One of the group’s aims is to reduce waste in landfills.
They will also be holding a grease and pharmaceutical collection drive on Jan. 11 at the Columbus Water Works to help properly recycle the materials and prevent clogging in sewers from improper disposal.
“We want to make sure we’re keeping the environment clean. That’s one of Keep Columbus’ missions and then we also want to make sure that we’re preserving that life of the landfill and keeping things like textiles and shoes out of the landfill, because it’s important to know that we can re-purpose things and recycle them,” said Charnae Johnson, Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.
Their goal for the shoe drive is to collect 7,000 pairs of shoes and, so far, they have reached 5,000.
