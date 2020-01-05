Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OCALA, Fla (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer pulled a 62-year-old man from a burning home. The officer was responding to a 911 call about a fire when he found the man sitting in a chair inside the home. The man had apparently become exhausted while trying to get out of the house. The man's nephew told the Ocala Star-Banner that he saw the flames and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. He said he called his uncle's name but the man wasn't able to get out. The man was taken to a hospital with burns and suffering smoke inhalation.